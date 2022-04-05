Sewer line collapses in southwest San Antonio; crews work to repair

SAN ANTONIO — A sewer line collapsed on Tuesday on the city's southwest side, Anne Hayden with San Antonio Water System confirmed.
Now, repair work is underway.
It happened on FM 2536 (Old Pearsall Road) between Covel Road and Excellence Drive. TxDOT crews are working with SAWS at this time.
KENS 5 has reached out to TxDOT to see how long this repair will take. We have also reached out to Southwest Independent School District to see if bus routes are going to be impacted as the street is a main access route to the district.
