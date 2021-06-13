Crash causes car to slide down embankment onto I-35, gets broadsided by 18-wheeler

Everyone was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was broadsided by an 18-wheeler on I-35 Saturday night, police say.

At 8:30 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-35 and Pine Street to a vehicle extraction.

Police said two vehicles crashed in an intersection of an access road on Pine Street.

The crash sent one car down the embankment and onto the main lanes of I-35 north where it was t-boned by an 18-wheeler.

Police said everyone was transported to the hospital in stable condition.