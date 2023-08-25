Construction projects to close Loop 410 this weekend, but it isn't TxDOT

Commuters are advised to find alternate routes.

SAN ANTONIO — More highway closures have been announced for San Antonio commuters this weekend.

CPS Energy says crews will be replacing old electrical lines at two locations on Sunday. The first is at Culebra Road and Loop 410 on the northwest side, where the northbound lanes will be closed and traffic lights turned off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Police will be on hand to direct Culebra Road traffic.

The other project will close Southwest Loop 410 in both directions at Vista Valley, on the southwest side, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Frontage roads in the area will also be closed, so commuters are advised to find alternate routes, lest they risk being turned around. CPS Energy workers will be installing new electric conductors that cross the highway.

