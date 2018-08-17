Get used to the construction causing closures and delays on the frontage roads for 281 and 1604. TxDOT says that work started last year and is on track to finish on schedule but will still take a few more years to complete.

And that’s just phase 1.

If you make the drive on 281 near 1604, you see nothing but waves of “work in progress,” and a stop-and-go traffic that ebbs and flows.

“This is definitely an area that’s been in need of some congestion relief,” said Laura Lopez with TxDOT. “We are expanding 281 to include HOV lanes and we are also adding the remaining direct connectors there at the interchange.”

TxDOT it won’t be until late 2020 or 2021 when construction on phase 1 is completed, and that’s not even the finish line. Phase 2 will start later this year, bringing barrels from Stone Oak to the Bexar/Comal County Line.

TxDOT says that this weekend shouldn’t red-light your plans, but they do want to give you a road map for detours. They also want you to know that there’s more ahead.

“It’s just the frontage road that will be affected by this closure, and it's just for Saturday,” Lopez said. “We do have other upcoming closures.”

Always remember that when you drive by construction crews, the law says to slow down. KENS 5 has observed people speeding by dangerously close to the crews working on the construction sites in the area.

If police catch you, you will receive a ticket, and the fine is double in a construction zone.

