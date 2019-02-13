SAN ANTONIO — Think about how much time you spend in your car each day, then add 40 minutes to it. That's what planners say the average San Antonio driver can expect by 2040 unless we make some major changes.

Tuesday, ConnectSA Tri-Chair Henry Cisneros presented a plan to San Antonio city councilors that integrated several regional transportation frameworks and proposed one unified plan going into 2025 and beyond.

The plan focused on providing mobility options, with "smart" technology used to connect them. It did not include light rail or tolls; instead, it focused primarily on improving roadways, adding sidewalks and trails, improving bus service and adding Advanced Rapid Transit, adding protected micromobility lanes for bikes and scooters, and connecting current structures.

ConnectSA Presentation

You can give input here.