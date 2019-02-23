The Texas Department of Transportation is warning of several road and interstate closures this weekend as they conduct maintenance on multiple major thoroughfares in San Antonio and New Braunfels.

On Saturday, February 23, I-35 in New Braunfels will be closed in both directions between FM 306 and Kohlnenberd Road/Conrads Lane as workers with New Braunfels Utility conduct pole transfer work. TxDOT says the closure will last between 7 am until 12:30 pm.

Also on Saturday, CPS Energy will conduct rolling lane closures on I-10 in San Antonio between Roland Avenue and Walters Street as crews cross new conductors. Between 7 am and 3 pm, both directions will be closed, and the entrance ramps will close for 15 minutes at a time.

Both directions along FM 2790 between Loop 1604 to the next mile marker will be affected by construction as crews seal cracks along the highway. TxDOT says that teams will close alternating lanes in both directions between 8 am and 5 pm Saturday and Sunday.

TxDOT says all planned closures are weather permitting.