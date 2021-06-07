HOUSTON — Houston police have confirmed that two young children were killed in a crash last week that started with a lost load on I-69, the Eastex Freeway.
The crash happened south of Laura Koppe in the freeway’s northbound lanes on Wednesday morning.
HPD stated a woman, 23, stopped to avoid a pallet of metal debris that was blocking a moving lane of traffic. Investigators said the debris was part of a lost load from a crash that happened about 10 minutes earlier.
As the woman tried to drive around the metal, her Chevrolet Traverse was struck by a Ford Taurus. Both vehicles then went into a spin.
Police said a little girl, age 3, in the Chevrolet was transported to Texas Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A four-month-old girl in the same vehicle went to the hospital in critical condition and died two days later.
The driver of the Ford suffered a broken leg and went to the hospital. Neither of the drivers are facing charges.
Police said they have not located the big rig that was involved in the earlier lost load incident.