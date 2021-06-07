A 3-year-old girl died the day of the crash, and a 4-month-old girl died at the hospital a couple days later, Houston police confirm.

HOUSTON — Houston police have confirmed that two young children were killed in a crash last week that started with a lost load on I-69, the Eastex Freeway.

The crash happened south of Laura Koppe in the freeway’s northbound lanes on Wednesday morning.

HPD stated a woman, 23, stopped to avoid a pallet of metal debris that was blocking a moving lane of traffic. Investigators said the debris was part of a lost load from a crash that happened about 10 minutes earlier.

As the woman tried to drive around the metal, her Chevrolet Traverse was struck by a Ford Taurus. Both vehicles then went into a spin.

Police said a little girl, age 3, in the Chevrolet was transported to Texas Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A four-month-old girl in the same vehicle went to the hospital in critical condition and died two days later.

The driver of the Ford suffered a broken leg and went to the hospital. Neither of the drivers are facing charges.