Chemical spill shuts down a portion of Loop 1604 next to Randolph Air Force Base

BCSO and Converse police shut down traffic in both directions near Rocket Lane and Loop 1604.

CONVERSE, Texas — Authorities say they shut down a stretch of highway near Randolph Air Force Base Thursday afternoon due to a chemical spill.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and Converse Police closed off traffic in both directions near Rocket Lane and Loop 1604, which is right next to the base and a sheriff substation. A stretch between Miramar Boulevard and Lower Seguin Road will be impacted for several hours as crews work to clean the roadway.

BCSO posted about the situation in northeast Bexar County a little after 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Authorities have not yet said what sort of chemicals were spilled, and it wasn't immediately clear what caused the spill.

This is a developing story.

