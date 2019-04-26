KATY, Texas — Interstate 10 has reopened nearly eight hours after it was shut down by a deadly crash and hazmat spill involving two big rigs.

All westbound lanes of I-10 the Katy Freeway were blocked at 3:30 a.m. when two 18-wheelers collided. A hazmat team was called in to clean up the debris and fuel on the roadway.

Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety say an 18-wheeler driven by a 47-year-old man out of Texas had its trailer come loose. Another big rig, driven by a 59-year-old man out of Nevada, then crashed into it.

The 59-year-old man died at the scene. A 26-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The driver and passenger in the truck that lost its trailer were not hurt.

Traffic was backed up for hours with most drivers detouring to Highway Blvd through Brookshire.

The freeway reopened at about 11:30 a.m.

