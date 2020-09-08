Beaumont Police officer killed in head-on collision, other officer seriously injured

Two officers were going northbound on Cardinal Drive at 2:30 a.m. August 9 when their patrol car was hit by a Ford Mustang going the wrong way near Highway 347.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont police officer was killed and another officer was seriously hurt in a head-on crash early Sunday morning.

The two officer were driving on Cardinal Drive (Highway 69) around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, when their cruiser was hit head-on by the driver of a Ford Mustang, Beaumont Police spokesperson Officer Haley Morrow told 12News.

The accident happened near the Highway 347 overpass in south Beaumont.

According to Morrow, one officer was pronounced dead at the scene. The second officer was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition. Morrow said the driver of the Ford Mustang was also taken to the hospital.

The officer's death marks the 18th officer killed in the line of duty in the history of the Beaumont Police Department.

Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are investigating the crash, and the names of the officers involved are not being released as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Morrow said.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames told 12News Sunday that this was the second officer she has lost since taking office in 2007.

"My thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends left behind after such a needless tragedy," Ames told 12News. "There are no words that can comfort grieving at a time like this, but my hope is that you know how many people in our city grieve with you. Our entire city hurts when we lose a first responder."

In a tweet Sunday morning, Catholic Diocese of Beaumont Bishop Curtis Guillory offered condolences to Beaumont Police Officers and their families.

My prayers are with the Beaumont police officers, and all involved, in the tragic accident this morning. Praying also for the entire police department and their families. — Bp Curtis Guillory (@BishopGuillory) August 9, 2020

Local police departments and sheriff's office from around Southeast Texas are also waking up to the tragic news.

"The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beaumont Police Department," the department said in a Facebook post.

