San Antonio area schools are back in session, and that means taking extra precautions in traffic to keep students, parents, and school staff members safe.

Here are some suggestions from AAA Texas to avoid getting into a crash:

Avoid all distractions. Taking your eyes off the road for two seconds doubles your chance of being involved in a crash.

Not stopping for school busses in Texas could result in a $500 fine.

Nearly one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in neighborhoods and school zones. Be sure to pay extra attention to stop signs in those areas and come to a complete stop.

Allow three feet of passing distance for bicyclists.

"According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, drivers who drive 10 mph slower are two-thirds less likely to be involved in a fatal crash. Someone who's driving 25 mph is two-thirds less likely to be involved in a fatal pedestrian crash as opposed to someone who is driving 35 mph," AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said.

