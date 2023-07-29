Apple Maps launched a new experience in DFW and Houston. Here's a breakdown of what's new.

There is a new "windshield view" for drivers when approaching complex interchanges, custom-designed 3D landmarks and more!

DALLAS — If you're driving in Dallas-Fort Worth and using Apple Maps to navigate, you'll probably notice a slight change to the app.

Apple Maps has rolled out a new detailed city experience in Dallas and Houston, which expands on the pre-existing features. While driving in Dallas and Fort Worth, you'll notice the following changes:

More detailed navigation

There is enhanced navigation and new details for road markings, land cover, trees, elevation, and public transit routes. Turn lanes, medians, bus and taxi lanes, and crosswalks are also clearly displayed for navigating busy intersections.

Here is a look at some spots around DFW before and after the changes:

W. 7th Street bridge in Fort Worth

I-30 underpass

N. Tyler Street roundabout

Windshield view

When approaching complex interchanges, Maps shows a road-level view making it easier to see upcoming traffic conditions or the best lane for an approaching exit. Here's a look at the new windshield view:

Custom-designed 3D landmarks

When using Apple Maps, you'll notice new 3D landmarks on the app like AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the Sixth Floor Museum. When driving into work at WFAA, I noticed Reunion Tower was a 3D landmark, too. Here are a few examples Apple showed:

New walking experience

There will be immersive walking directions shown in augmented reality.

Night mode

A new night mode with moonlit glow activates at dusk.

Look Around Dallas

With Look Around Dallas, users anywhere in the world can now explore the city, which offers interactive street-level imagery with high-resolution 3D photography and smooth and seamless transitions.