Accident causing major traffic jam in Schertz area coming into San Antonio area on I-35

Delays are down to 20 minutes now from two hours. Please avoid the area near FM 3009. It's backed up to Schwab Road.
SCHERTZ, Texas — A crash Monday morning is causing a big backup in the Schertz area. If you're headed into the San Antonio area on I-35, you'll want to find a different route.

Originally, delays of up to two hours were expected - but as of 8:15 a.m., delays of up to 20 minutes are expected. The wreck was reported at 7:09 a.m. on I-35 southbound at FM 3009 (exit 175) and has traffic backed up to Schwab Road (exit 180).

Currently, only the left lane is blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.