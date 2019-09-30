LEON VALLEY, Texas — In a world where we seem to rush through life, it's never more apparent than on the roads.

No one knows that more than Leon Valley Police Chief Joe Salvaggio.

"See, the light's red already," Salvaggio said as he stared at his computer screen. "Boom," he said softly as he watched traffic camera video of two cars colliding after one sped through a red light.

"We had a huge issue on Bandera, people running the lights 5 or 6 at a time during rush hour traffic," he said.

It's an unfortunate trend across the country as AAA announces running red light deaths are at a 10-year high. Those kinds of crashes are the very reason why Leon Valley installed red light cameras to catch and ticket those who speed through.

The results?

"We've seen a reduction overall of almost 45 percent of accidents at those intersections," Chief Salvaggio said. He said not only have crash numbers dropped, but citations have, too. "Tickets have gone down in some months as much as 50 percent from when we initially started 'til now. So it hasn't completely resolved the issue, but it is a huge tool that's benefited the citizens."

It's a tool that is now outlawed for many cities. Earlier this year, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill banning red light cameras. Cities like Balcones Heights and Leon Valley are allowed to keep theirs until their contract runs out.

RELATED: Red light runners kill 2 people per day in America

RELATED: Red light cameras still recording in San Antonio-area cities

RELATED: Gov. Abbott signs red light cameras ban into law

But the bill doesn't sit well with chiefs like Salvaggio, who thinks the ban hurts more than it helps. "It's sickening to know that there's technology out there available that could help save lives, and because of politics, we've seen them being pulled."