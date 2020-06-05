SAN ANTONIO — Forecasting the weather, and forecasting the spread of a virus actually go hand in hand. But there is a fairly new (and free) smartphone application that tracks the probability that the air you're in is spreading deadly germs.

"It begins with the idea that a virus spreads in dry environments," said Rik Heller, the president and CEO of Wello. He says the more dry the air is, the higher the risk a virus will spread.

"This app actually goes around the world on an hourly basis and gives the amount of dryness that you would have indoors."

Assuming room temperature is 70°F, then severe, super-spread risk is when the relative humidity is at 28% or lower; high risk is when the humidity is between 29% and 39%; and relative humidity between 40% and 70% indicates a low risk.

"This lack of moisture gives the ability for a sick person who might go to work or appear in public the kinds of things that we are worried about today with COVID-19," Heller said.

When we are hydrated, we give up warm moist air during exhalation. Only a bit of that comes back when we inhale. The sweat glands within our lungs must rehydrate to make up the difference.

When our bodies are dehydrated, though, this doesn't occur. With a loss of moisture in the lungs, your immune system is weakened. And when hydration falls below 65%, your immune system becomes ineffective against most inhaled viruses.

"On a red day, we just simply don't go out—particularly with this COVID thing."

That's why Heller recommends looking at the app's forecast and going out when it indicates green – meaning it's a regular day in terms of infection spread – especially if you think you could come into contact with someone who is sick.

"They will cast much further (on a bad day)," he said. "We are talking about 30 or 40 feet indoors instead of the usual six feet."

