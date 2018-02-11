More than a dozen salons in San Antonio offer up nail popping designs thanks to 3D art, with many technicians showing off their talents on social media pages.

By definition, it’s an art design that stands up on the customer’s acrylic or gel nails by using a variety of elements to create a 3D look.

Riiko Martinez, lead nail technician at La Salon Riiko, says that she’s been creating 3D nail art designs for 17 years.

“When I started, it was already booming in Japan and I started in Hawaii and it was already popular,” Martinez said. “All year long, everybody loves 3D flower, always. And it’s kind of coming back I think.”

Martinez says that they use a specific product called “gem gel” for their nail art and also a unique gel base that helps keep the nail plate strong and healthy.

“It’s like the same thing for the hair. The base of the nail, if I’s not healthy, it won’t stay long,” Martinez explained.

When it comes down to pricing, the tantalizing art could rack up a bill but it all depends on what the customer wants.

At La Salon Riiko, it starts at a base rate of $55. But the more glitter, gems, 3D art added, the higher the cost.

“I had never done it before,” customer Richi Bhandari said. “But my nails completely changed from simple to amazing since I’ve been here at La Salon Riiko.”

© 2018 KENS