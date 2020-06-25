Study sheds light on children and cybercrime during pandemic

The pandemic has forced kids to stay at home. But during the downtime, there is a higher chance of exposure to online threats.

SAN ANTONIO — A new study is shedding light on children’s knowledge about cybercrime and online security at a time when they are increasingly at home, online and at risk of being exposed to online threats.

Arkose Labs, a provider of online fraud and abuse prevention technology, conducted a global study to review children’s online use and knowledge about cybercrime. The group interviewed 84 participants who were between the ages of 6 and 16.

They focused the study on personal data, hacking, online fraud and identity theft. Among other findings, Arkose discovered that a majority of children understood that they shouldn’t share personal information related to payment and social security numbers.

Researchers also found that participants knew that cyber criminals will attempt to gain access to passwords through different schemes.



“Although children are aware of some scams and dangers plaguing the internet, they often don’t know the true depth and breadth of fraud online,” said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs. “It is necessary for everyone – parents, teachers, schools, society, governments and businesses – to come together and make the online experience for children safe.”

Parents can do their part to protect passwords and update software security. The company also encourages businesses to help kids.

“Ultimately, businesses are responsible for protecting users, and they need to be aware of the dangers to all their customers—especially the most vulnerable ones,” Gosschalk said. “Arkose Labs plays a vital role in these efforts, as we work with many of the most popular digital platforms to keep them safe from fraud and abuse.”