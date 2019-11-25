WATERVILLE, Maine — It's firewood that burns green instead of burning greenhouse gases.

Dylan Veilleux doesn’t think of himself as an entrepreneur. He says he’s simply a college student, with plans to graduate from Waterville’s Thomas College in the Spring.

But Veilleux didn’t wait until graduation to launch his latest invention.

The 22-year-old has created an environmentally friendly firewood and fire starter.

The Tree Free Heat product began to be sold at the beginning of November online. Within just a few weeks, Veilleux says he is already making sales.

Veilleux found guidance and success through the college’s business program and connections he has made with Bricks Coworking Space in downtown Waterville.

Veilleux’s time in the spotlight doesn’t end here, either. He’s scheduled to make an appearance in a second interview to get the chance to pitch his special firewood on Greenlight Maine after the new year.

RELATED: UMaine 3D printer named largest printer in the world by Guinness World Records

RELATED: Molecule created by Bates students could lead to more effective treatment for cancer and Alzheimer's patients