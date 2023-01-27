Texas A&M research program suggests male alcohol use can negatively impact IVF success rates

While reproductive health and birth defects have been frequently centered around females, Dr. Michael Golding of Texas A&M is diving into the impact males have.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The conversation about reproductive health and birth defects has always focused on the mother and her health choices. One doctor is challenging that idea and taking a closer look at the impact certain male activities play.

Associate Professor in the School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences at Texas A&M University, Dr. Michael Golding, described his interest in a new approach, saying "we’re seeing these placental defects in fetal alcohol spectrum disordered children, but we’re never turning our attention to the male.”

Dr. Golding's research program focused on understanding how male drinking prior to conception contributes to the development of alcohol-induced birth defects and disease.

“It really became clear to me that we’re focusing exclusively on women but we’re ignoring the drinking habits of men, and in point of fact men engage more in risky patterns of alcohol consumption which is called binge drinking and just in a volume-to-volume comparison men drink more,” Dr. Golding remarked.

Couples struggling with fertility are increasingly using assisted reproductive technologies (ART), like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to have children.

The CDC estimates that about 2% of all babies born in the United States are conceived using these technologies, meaning approximately one in 50 babies are conceived using ART.

The results of the research revealed that the more a male drinks before providing sperm for an IVF pregnancy, the less likely the pregnancy is to be successful.