NORFOLK, Va. — NASA is cracking open the vault at Johnson Space Center. For the first time in decades, some samples taken from the moon's surface will be analyzed using modern technology.

Certain samples have never been exposed to our planet's atmosphere and the challenge is how to best extract the samples from their casing.

July marks the 50th anniversary of the first steps on the moon. Technology in the past half-century has improved so it's believed to be a good idea to have preserved the moon rocks.

