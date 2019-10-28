Spooky season is upon us and it appears that even the sun is ready for Halloween.

NASA shared a photo of the sun looking like a giant, flaming jack-o'-lantern on Sunday, a perfect way to start Halloween week. The photo was actually captured in October 2014 by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite, but NASA re-shared it in honor of Halloween.

You can even download a high-resolution copy of the photo here.

