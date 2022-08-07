NASA warns of 'loud boom' expected today between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

A pressure test today will create a sudden burst of noise between 11 a.m. and noon, NASA said.

HOUSTON — If you live near NASA, be prepared for a loud boom this weekend.

Engineers at Johnson Space Center are conducting a pressure test on Saturday that will create a sudden burst of noise between 11 a.m. and noon.

"The test will cause a loud boom that may sound like an explosion to people in the vicinity," NASA said in the announcement.

The test will happen at the Energy Systems Test Activity area and will only happen if the weather conditions are OK. JSC's gate on Space City Boulevard near Bay Area Boulevard will be closed. Two pedestrian gates and two vehicle gates at the Gilrush Center entrance will also be closed.

People nearby and in surrounding neighborhoods and communities likely will hear it.

“The noise may be alarming for folks but, rest assured, it is a normal outcome of the test we are doing,” senior software engineer and director of the test Matthew Green said. “The more people who are aware the test is taking place, the more people we can make feel comfortable and bring awareness to the important research we are doing.”

The test will begin at 8 a.m., but the boom isn't expected until between 11 a.m. and noon. The loud boom isn't expected to last long and the test will be done by the end of the day.

NASA expects the boom to be around 140 decibels and will sound similar to a jet engine taking off.

The test is being performed by JSC's "Engineering Directorate to determine the maximum pressure at which an inflatable lunar habitat module prototype will burst (or fail)."

Officials say that those who get to see the test will be witnessing a piece of history.

"For people who hear the boom, feel that sense of pride and joy that they’re contributing to the future of humanity. All that important science is being done literally in our backyard," said Rebecca Wickes with NASA. "It’s a crucial tool for engineers who are still in the development stages for this habitat to better understand how we can modify them and improve."

