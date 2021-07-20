LIVE NOW: Watch Blue Origin's New Shepard manned launch | Liftoff happening shortly

Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, and two others are scheduled to launch into space from West Texas this morning at 8 a.m.

VAN HORN, Texas — Blue Origin will be launching its first humans into space aboard New Shepard Tuesday.

Onboard will be Blue Origin's founder Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old Willie "Wally" Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

How to see the Blue Origin mission

Date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Time: Liftoff scheduled for 8 a.m. Houston time

Time: Liftoff scheduled for 8 a.m. Houston time

Online stream: Blue Origin will have coverage of the mission beginning at 6:30 a.m.

What to expect

The four-person crew's trip will last 11 minutes from liftoff to landing, according to Blue Origin. New Shepard will launch from a remote location in West Texas. Live coverage of the event will begin at 6:30 a.m.

Liftoff for the rocket and capsule is scheduled for 8 a.m. At around 75 kilometers or 250,000 feet up, the two separate and continue their ascent.

The astronauts will get roughly three to four minutes of weightlessness and will be able to get out of their seats, do a few summersaults and look out of the big windows back to Earth.

Next, they’ll need to strap back in and descend back to earth under three large parachutes.

The retro-thrust system will kick in and give an air cushion for the capsule to return to Earth.

Where will the flight launch?

Blue Origin's New Shepard will be launching from West Texas, near Van Horn, Texas, which is about an eight-hour drive from Houston.