S.A. Zoo, Texas Parks and Wildlife work with Texas ranch owners to rehabilitate turtles

SAN ANTONIO — Six rough-footed mud turtles have been rehabilitated and released back to their home pond in Marfa, Texas thanks to the Center for Conservation and Research at the San Antonio Zoo, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Fuentez family, according to a press release.

The turtles were found at the Fuentez family's home, Los Alamos Ranch, outside of Marfa, Texas by Jennifer Smith, Professor at University of New Mexico Alamogordo in 2018 .

The turtles had life-threatening conditions due to poor water quality at the ranch's pond which created the turtles to have skin conditions and a parasite infection.

More than three years later, the rehabilitation team at Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo worked to restore the turtles health while the Texas Park and Wildlife worked to create a better home for the turtles at the Fuentez' ranch, the release says.

"We hope this lesson and legacy to give back to nature is something that our children and our grandchildren will adopt and continue at Los Alamos Ranch. We'll always do our part to maintain these turtles and all other species of the Big Bend," the Fuentez family shared.

Before the turtles were released back to Los Alamos Ranch the turtles were weighed, measured, microchipped, and received clearance from the San Antonio Zoo's veterinary team, the release says.

"I am very proud of our conservation team, and as a Texan, I am especially proud we were able to help save this group right here in our own state. For San Antonio Zoo, this is a special call to action for us to step in and assist before these species become endangered," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo.