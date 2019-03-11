WASHINGTON — Actress and activist Jane Fonda spent a night in a local jail after her fourth arrest in as many weeks while participating in a climate change demonstration on Capitol Hill.

The 81-year-old Oscar winner was among more than 40 people arrested Friday while sitting in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building.

Catherine Keener, who starred in Jordan Peele's horror movie Get Out, was arrested with Fonda and Will and Grace star Rosanna Arquette.

RELATED: Jane Fonda, Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener arrested in front of Hart Senate Building

A spokesman for Fire Drill Fridays, Ira Arlook, said Fonda was the only one who spent the night in jail, her first as part of the ongoing demonstration.

Arlook said Fonda appeared in Superior Court about 1 p.m. Saturday and was released.

RELATED: Jane Fonda and Ted Danson arrested while protesting in front of the U.S. Capitol Building

Fonda has said she plans to get arrested every Friday as she advocates for reducing the use of fossil fuels. A rally with speakers on various climate-related topics precedes the civil disobedience.

Fonda was first arrested on Friday, Oct. 11. Fonda was surrounded by dozens of other climate activists on the steps of the Capitol Building.

U.S. Capitol Police said 16 people were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol. All were charged with D.C. Code 22-1307 crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

On Oct. 18, Fonda and Sam Waterston were arrested during a climate change protest in front of the Library of Congress.

Fonda and Waterston are co-stars on Grace and Frankie, and Waterston is also known for his role in Law and Order.

Demonstration activity is only allowed in designated areas on U.S. Capitol Grounds, according to the U.S. Capitol Police's website.

Fonda and other climate activists are demanding that lawmakers take action to address what she calls "an existential threat."

"We have to be sure that the crisis that is climate change remains front and center like a ticking time bomb," Fonda said. "We don’t have very much time, and it's really urgent."

The focus will shift every Friday, ranging from the Green New Deal to fresh water and forests. Stay with WUSA9.com for more on this developing story.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.