Fishermen across the country reeling in fish with missing bodies

Sharks have been mostly to blame as fish with missing bodies have been turning up on fishermen's trips on the waters.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Fishermen throughout the country, including Connecticut have reeled in quite the find.

Fish are missing half their bodies after some unexpected visitors in the water are chomping on them as a meal.

"We’re trying to catch bass and we’re not bringing back the whole thing," said Elliot Thomas of Berlin.

Thomas is an avid fisherman who has been out on the waters for up to ten years but recently, he ran into what he called 'a problem' which is reeling in fish missing half their bodies.

"I had another fish that would’ve been 45 inches but about a foot was cut off of that by a shark," added Thomas.

Thomas shared a photo with FOX61 which showed him holding up a half-eaten Striped Bass at night after it was chomped on by a shark. His efforts to catch a full fish dwindled by the hour.

"If I’m catching a fish and it’s immediately being killed, that’s as good as me killing the fish and I don’t want that to happen," added Thomas.

Connecticut, however, is not the only state seeing this happen.

In Florida, Red Snappers are also half-eaten. Steve Schipman, a Floridian who has also fished in Connecticut caught a large Red Snapperhead.

"Oh, it’s so frustrating! Snappers are very controlled on both the federal and state level and as I said, you can only keep two fish per person per trip," said Schipman of Pensacola, Florida.

It is not always the sharks to blame but in Florida, the Porpoises are the culprits.

"We fish in water that’s between 70 and 200 feet deep and so when you’re bringing the fish up and the fish is fighting, that’s ringing the dinner bell at the end of your line," added Schipman.

Marine Fisheries Biologist David Molnar with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection pointed to a seasonal migration where sharks showed up in late Spring and will migrate down south come fall time.

"Most of the females are laying young in what we call ‘pupping.’ They lay small juvenile sharks and their habitat is ideal for them in Connecticut," said Molnar.

Molnar advised all fishermen to cut the line, release the shark and not fight it if they come into contact with one.

