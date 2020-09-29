Energy Matters: CPS Energy says take advantage of National Drive Electric Week

Some of the advantages include no need to pay for fuel, cost-effective maintenance, helping the environment, better handling, and cheaper insurance.

SAN ANTONIO — This week is National Drive Electric Week. It is meant to raise awareness about how electric vehicles work and how valuable they are. There are many benefits of switching from gas to electric when you hit the road.

If you don't normally have access to an electric vehicle, CPS Energy says this Energy Matters Segment is meant for you, to introduce you to the week that should remove any fear or anxiety related to EVs.

"I have owned two electric vehicles and I have never been stranded once. In fact I don't know anyone who's owned an electric vehicle that has ever been stranded because they couldn't find a charger," said Drew Higgins with CPS Energy.

He understands that one of the big concerns people have when it comes to electric vehicles is running out of power on the road.

"Most electric vehicles have a range of at least 120 miles so for the average person an electric vehicle can fill the average commuters needs easily," he said

Some of the advantages of going electric include no need to pay for fuel, cost-effective maintenance, helping the environment, better handling, and cheaper insurance.

CPS Energy currently has 85 charging ports available across the city, and you can find out where they are and if they're being used through the free Charge Point smartphone application. Higgins told us, "It takes me about seven seconds to pull the charger out plug it into my vehicle and walk away, and I come back the next morning and I have a full charge on my battery."