SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council adopted the city's first Climate Action and Adaption Plan, approved by a 10-1 vote Thursday.

The plan includes strategies for reducing San Antonio’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and building the city’s resilience, the press release says.

“The climate plan we approved today is a framework for a more sustainable and equitable future in San Antonio,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Throughout the next several months, SA Climate Ready will work with the City Council to establish a Technical and Community Advisory Committee as well as a Climate Equity Advisory Committee, the release says.

The plan has been revised to reflect stakeholder input while staying true to the goal of carbon-neutrality by 2050.

"This is San Antonio’s first step in saying we believe this is extremely important, and this plan provides us with a pathway to try to do our part," said Chief Sustainability Officer Doug Melnick.

Citizens, business leaders and experts in medical science and climate science have been coming together to create a plan for action that makes the next 30 years carbon-neutral.

The mayor says climate creates impacts on community health, and we have seen disturbance to our services and economies worldwide.

The mayor shared that his top priority is public safety, and he is asking San Antonio residents to share their expertise and experiences because the San Antonio community is the backbone of the plan.

For more information, you can visit SA Climate Ready's website.

