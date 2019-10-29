Many parts of California are stuck under a Red Flag Warning through Wednesday and Thursday.

A Red Flag Warning means fire weather conditions are when critical weather conditions are occurring now or will shortly.

Strong offshore winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures contribute to the potential of major fires. This is all due to the current weather pattern in place, which is an area of high pressure over the Great Basin.

Santa Ana winds are high-speed, intense winds wrapped around an area of pressure that go from mountains to the coast in California. Santa Ana wind typically peaks in October, but can also occur in the spring.

Red flag warning extended for parts of California

Wind gusts could reach as high as 80 miles per hour around Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Weather pattern

Northeast wind sustained at 30 to 50 miles per hour on Tuesday evening through Thursday evening. Relative humidity will be as low as one to five percent with very poor to no recoveries Wednesday evening.

The low humidity is caused by downsloping of wind and wind being funneled in from drier areas.

Santa Ana winds

Wind speed can increase as air tries to squeeze through mountains and canyons. Strong wind gusts could also knock out trees, vegetation, and powerlines.

Fire danger will remain high over parts of California as this weather pattern sticks around through Halloween.

