How to see the newest space images like never before in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Friday night is your chance to see the newest images of space like never before.

The Scobee Education Center & Planetarium at San Antonio College will be showing pictures taken from the James Webb Space Telescope on its 38-foot domed ceiling.

The photo presentation is part of the Scobee Education's designation as an informal education community anchor by NASA.

Admission is $4 for children and $5 for anyone over 18. There are two viewing parties at 8 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday.