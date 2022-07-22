x
How to see the newest space images like never before in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Friday night is your chance to see the newest images of space like never before.

The Scobee Education Center & Planetarium at San Antonio College will be showing pictures taken from the James Webb Space Telescope on its 38-foot domed ceiling.

The photo presentation is part of the Scobee Education's designation as an informal education community anchor by NASA.

Admission is $4 for children and $5 for anyone over 18. There are two viewing parties at 8 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets go on sale 30 minutes before the show starts.

