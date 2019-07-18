HOUSTON — Space Center Houston is prepping for the largest event in its history.

10,000 to 20,000 people are expected to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at the center Saturday.

Visitors will walk through a covered entrance lined with historic photos atop a chalk-art installation where they can take selfies that makes it look as though they are walking on the moon.

The events begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday with opening ceremonies, speakers and parachuters.

Can't make it to Space Center Houston? Check out these other great events!

The Stem Learning Center housed in an air-conditioned indoor tent space showcases the latest in lunar learning technology -- a large amount of which is centered on virtual reality.

“This is something beyond anything we’ve ever done," said Richard Glover, Space Center Houston marketing vice president. "But we are celebrating something that changed the course of history and made people believe that anything is possible.”

Glover admits there was a time not too long ago when astronauts and space travel was not as cool as it had been 50 years ago. But he said that’s changing. With talks of missions to Mars and commercial moon travel, NASA is hip again.

Saturday will end with a huge concert and fireworks in a tribute to the night the history of the world was changed forever.

"Right at 9:56, which is when Neil Armstrong took the first steps 50 years ago on the moon," Glover said. "We’ll also have fireworks during the countdown. We are going to celebrate that moment that happened exactly 50 years ago that changed the world.”

Some neighboring businesses were alerted to lane closures that will occur Saturday along NASA Road 1. KHOU 11 was told the lane closures will only be minor and span a few blocks so buses can make the turn into Space Center Houston. The space center said no roads will shut down.

Tickets to the festival cost $49.95 each.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

What to Bring

Small blankets

Small outdoor fold-up chairs no bigger than 33" L x 20" W x 33.5" H

Empty, reusable bottles and cups to fill at water fountains and bottle fillers available inside Space Center Houston

Personal food is allowed in the amount of one, one-gallon Ziploc bag per person

Bag Policy

All bags must be screened by security officers prior to entry. No bags or purses larger than 8.5" x 11" (the size of a standard letter-size piece of paper) will be allowed. Lockers are not available for rental on July 20. Medically necessary bags, including diaper bags, are only permitted when the medical contents will not fit into an 8.5" x 11" bag.

Parking

There is no public on-site parking Saturday. All general admission guest parking is at Challenger Colombia stadium. There will be free shuttles bringing guests to the center. It’s free parking at the stadium.

VIP ticket holders and people with disabled parking placard will park at Space Center Houston. VIP ticket holders must have their hangtag visible to security attendants.

General admission guests will park off-site at the Challenger Columbia Stadium. Highway signage will direct concertgoers to parking areas at Challenger Columbia Stadium located at 1955 W NASA Blvd, Webster, TX 77598. Shuttle service from Challenger Columbia Stadium parking lot will be provided beginning at 8:30 a.m. and will run continuously until 12:30 a.m. on July 21.

If you have accessibility questions or needs for July 20, please contact Space Center Houston accessibility and inclusion specialist Stephanie McMahon at +1 281-244-2147 or accessibility@spacecenter.org.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM