SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of STEM students gathered today at the Witte Museum. The goal: To explore, question and investigate water and energy issues.

Over 600 students from about two dozen San Antonio schools particiipated in the Eighth Annual SAWS Water Confluence Summit today. Lynne Christopher, SAWS Education Coordinator told us, "It is a youth water summit we conduct every year. The summit is an opportunity for them to showcase the work they've been doing."

Churchill High School was one of the schools represented, with students learning new ways to conserve water like xeriscaping. Isabella and Tracy said, "Xeriscaping is basically just using plants that are sustainable. Using a less amount of water and that's really important here in Texas."



They're not just learning how to conserve water, but also methods of conserving energy. Even the Scobee Education Center was there, relating water and space by teaching how astronauts are staying hydrated in space and how to use water and filtrate it on the International Space Station.



SAWS had some demos, of course. "Trying to keep their water usage to 55 gallons a day by walking them through their own house and their own daily habits and showing them how their water adds up," Brad Wier from SAWS said. SAWS is doing that by helping them to detect a leaky toilet, and also by limiting the time you sing in the shower.





