SA company creates temperature-taking, mask-detecting kiosks

"We want to get people back into our showroom and restaurants while still trying to be as safe as we can while still trying to get revenue generated again."

SAN ANTONIO — How do you reopen without contributing to a resurgence of coronavirus cases in an ongoing pandemic? It’s a question Paul Elliott's San Antonio-based company is hoping to answer.

"It has created a huge surge in interest, and now with masks being required it's become even more of an issue," the sales director at RX Technology said. "We want to get people back into our showroom and restaurants while still trying to be as safe as we can while still trying to get revenue generated again."

To that end, RX Technology is utilizing kiosks with a special camera that is able to read your temperature using thermal cameras and will alert you if you have a fever. The camera can also detect if you are wearing a required face covering.

But Elliott believes its most important feature is being able to keep a temperature log for employees regularly in the building.

"So if you do get ill, it can kind of trackback and help contact-tracers to do a better job of finding individuals they need to report and work with from exposing other people," he said. "It has advantages of going beyond providing that security up front."

Security he says he knows is crucial right now as businesses work to keep their lights on all while keeping everyone safe.