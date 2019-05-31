SAN ANTONIO — Passengers traveling through the San Antonio International Airport will now be able to take a trip back in time for a quick course on Alamo City history. Experience History: Alamo Edition is an augmented reality exhibit allowing travelers to bring historical characters to life through the “ERH Characters” app by QuantumEra. By downloading the app and aiming their devices at the poster targets positioned throughout seven airport locations, users will be able to activate brief character descriptions and facts about the Battle of the Alamo.

"We have music in the airport, we’ve introduced art to the airport, and now we’re introducing innovation,” said Tonya Hope, a public relations manager for the San Antonio International Airport. “We have other art exhibits in the airport, but this is a history lesson in a different way.”

The AR experience doesn’t end when flights depart. Users are able to collect “ERH” (Experience Real History) cards from Amazon and the airport. The cards work the same as airport targets providing interactive Texas history lessons on the go.

To learn more about augmented reality and the ERH app creators, QuantumEra, visit www.quantumera.com.

