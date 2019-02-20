SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday, ride-sharing company Lyft announced it will roll out 250 scooters to start, with up to 2,000 total permits agreed upon with the city.

"[We want] to make sure that we follow through on our commitment to be a great partner to the city of San Antonio," said Lyft's Caroline Samponero. Lyft said it worked with the city to ensure a "responsible" roll-out. The company will wait until it sees how the current 250 work before rolling more out.

Lyft will also offer scooter racks wherever possible, setting aside specific parking areas so scooters don't litter the streets. In addition, they're working on a "community pass" to offer free or discounted rides to low-income residents.

"Giving people that feel like they don't have the option, now the option to use this as a transportation method, and I think it's going to improve the quality of life of many folks," said District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño, who worked closely with Lyft on their plans for San Antonio.

Users can access Lyft scooters through the normal Lyft app, and reserve a scooter ahead of time if needed.