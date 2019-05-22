SAN ANTONIO — More Americans are spending their nights subtracting sheep to count their likes. Late night scrolling, browsing, clicking and binging may seem to be the best way to pass the time when it’s hard to sleep, but studies are proving that the lack of sleep may be caused by the bed time screen time.

“As we move into the evening, our internal body tells us it’s time to wind down to go to sleep, and what happens is, the light from the screens tells our bodies it’s daytime still and we need to stay awake,” said Dr. Tarak Patel at the Pediatric Pulmonary Center of Care.

The blue light that emits from TV, tablet, and phone screens registers as daylight to the brain, telling it not to secrete melatonin. Some of the tech companies behind the scenes of these screens use this to their advantage.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said Netflix’s biggest competition isn’t other streaming services. It’s sleep! Nothing botches the binge-watching blitz like a good snooze. Advocates for humane technology such as Tristan Harris, former Google ethicist, suggest there is a correlation between dollar signs flowing to big tech companies and eyeballs addicted to screens.

RELATED: Is your screen time hurting your mental health?

RELATED: Outsmart your smartphone by going gray

Dr. Patel suggests limiting screen time to one to two hours before bed.

“If you need something else to do to wind down, go ahead and grab a book,” he said.

Sleep studies confirm that sleep deprivation can contribute to symptoms of mental illness, including depression, insomnia, and anxiety. Dr. Patel explained the reverse affects sleep debt has on children, causing them to be hyperactive and defiant.

According to the American Sleep Association, the average person will sleep one-third of their lives, meaning a 75-year-old man will have slept for the equivalent of 25 years of his life.

To learn more about these sleep studies and the importance of sleep, visit www.txmss.com.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Get outside and enjoy the smoke-free air in SA's parks

'Save Chick-fil-a' bill passes the Texas House

'Big Bang Theory' finale soars past 'Game of Thrones'

Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' episode with gay wedding