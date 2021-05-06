Here's how you can get up to $50 off your internet bill with the Emergency Broadband Benefit

Congress passed an Emergency Broadband Benefit package that allows people to get up to $50 off their internet bill.

Broadband internet service has been a lifeline for many people during the pandemic, and starting next week you can sign up for a big discount on your bill.

This is all part of something called the Emergency Broadband Benefit package passed by Congress. It was designed to provide relief to families dependent on internet access for everything from school to work.

More than 800 providers are taking part in this benefit package including big names like Comcast, T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T.

So how much can you get?

For eligible households, you get a discount of up to $50 a month toward your broadband bill. If you qualify you can also get up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop computer or a table.

Signup starts May 12 and you are allowed one bill discount and one device discount per eligible household.

To find out if you qualify or check your eligibility

In order to qualify, households need to be at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty line.

You also meet the requirements if you had a substantial loss of income since March of 2020 and make at or below $99,000 as a single filer or $198,000 as a joint filer.

This program will run until the money runs out or six months after the department of health declares an official end to the COVID-19 pandemic.