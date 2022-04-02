LISTEN: Plano teen plays the cello in the snow

As the snow was falling in Plano, 15-year-old Andrew Taylor put on his nicest tux and beanie and performed a beautiful cello concert in the midst of it all.

PLANO, Texas — We're still trying to thaw out from this week's winter storm that brought freezing rain, ice and snow to much of North Texas.

There were surely moments when the weather made for treacherous driving conditions because of the ice, but there were also moments where the falling snow created peaceful scenes of a winter wonderland.

That was certainly the case in this viewer-submitted video.

Andrew's older sister Rachel captured the moment and shared the video with us. Take a listen:

Just beautiful!

While the wintery precipitation stopped falling Thursday evening in North Texas, the bitterly cold temperatures that followed behind the system caused the wet roadways to freeze over into solid sheets of ice.

On Friday, first responders had to respond to several stranded and stalled vehicles, as well as falls.

The icy conditions also caused headaches for airline passengers, who had to endure significant delays and cancellations at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field after both airports suspended operations for some time on Thursday and Friday.

The arctic temperatures are expected to linger for another night; a hard freeze warning is in effect, as temperatures plummet to near-record lows Friday into the single digits and lower teens.