'This is the next Boerne' | Castroville development brings transformative change to historic town

In this episode of Commerce Street, an Eyewitness News Original podcast, the mayor of Castroville along with members of the community expressed their hope to maintain their "small town" feel while also welcoming the new residents. One of the developers spoke about the basics of the project, what makes Castroville appealing to San Antonio commuters and the difference between the town and other surrounding areas like Boerne.

Castroville is currently home to about 3,000 people and a very unique history dating back to the mid-1800's. A new planned development would add hundreds of homes in the coming years.

As San Antonio continues a trend of expansion and growth, towns west of San Antonio are seeing that expansion land right on their doorstep.

The development : A nod to history

Alsatian Oaks has been years in the making.

The planned community of large-sized lots will add hundreds of new residents to the small town of Castroville. Will Collins, CEO of Merit Commercial Real Estate, has overseen the 430-acre development from the beginning.

"The project is located on Highway 90 at at the intersection of FM 471. It's the southern intersection from 471. It also picks up right by the river and runs north from Highway 90," Collins said. "It's taken a while to get here. Our first investment was in 2009. We actually put the 430 acres together over a series of acquisitions. We first acquired 30 acres back in 2009 with several follow up investments," Collins said.

Mayor Darrin Schroeder has worked closely Merit. He's protective of the town's current residents, while also willing to add his guidance to the project to ensure success. He hopes with the right input, the new community can compliment Castroville's unique style and history.

"I thought it was kind of interesting and it's inevitable that people will build houses. They will buy a property," Schroeder said. "I'm one that if I had the choice, I would move into Castroville and close the door behind me and not let anybody else in. But when I came here, they were so welcoming to me. People here are just absolutely amazing."

The scope of the project gave Schroeder pause.

"It was a bit of a shock. It's a large subdivision. It will essentially double the size of Castroville in just a few years. We had originally anticipated about 30 [years], and it's probably going to be less than 10," Schroeder said.

But, he appreciates Merit's willingness to hear the residents' concerns.

"It was done really well, actually, because it was not uncontrolled growth. You think about urban sprawl...urban sprawl is uncontrolled growth. This was very controlled growth well and his group had been really good about partnering with us," Schroeder said.

It's something that Merit Commercial Real Estate has welcomed with open arms.