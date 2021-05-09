Boom in Esports competitions and culture in San Antonio means huge opportunities for gamers and students | Commerce Street

Globally, eSports competition, culture and commerce are booming. In San Antonio, some schools, businesses and innovators are taking note.

As you read the story below, we've also included recent KENS 5 stories to help you better understand what esports is all about. If you need a primer on the basics of what esports is, check out KENS 5's conversation with two local coaches, below.

Some San Antonio gamers say they've been craving more opportunities to connect and compete for decades- and in recent years, business has begun to grow and investments have started to sprout. KENS 5 Eyewitness News took a look at some local developments. You can listen to a podcast version of this story by clicking here, and watch the video version of this story Wednesday, May 12 at 10pm.

Electronic sports-- also known as "esports," "eSports" or "e-sports," is essentially a competitive form of video gaming-- and as with most sports, business and education opportunities surrounding competition, culture, coaching, teams and tourism are rapidly growing around it.

LOCAL GAMING VENUES : Competition and Community

Several venues for gaming and esports have opened in San Antonio in recent years, filling a need for high-end equipment, standardized high-speed internet, competition and community.

San Antonio business owner Philip Torres opened Shenanigans Gaming near Grissom and Timberhill in 2019, hoping to align with overall gaming momentum in the Alamo City and beyond.

"It's really changed with the buildout of bigger fiber networks," Torres said. "Everyone has more access to computers and internet and with the whole revival of competing online ...Fortnite went crazy, Rocket League went crazy, League of Legends, a lot of competitive video games came out, and i guess it all has to do with access to internet, access to PCs. Locally there's also a new generation of LAN centers, open in the past few years."

Caleb Villarreal began working at Shenanigans from the beginning- and his story echoes that of many gamers who walk through the door.

"Esports has been around my life before esports was a thing," Villarreal said. "I think the first video game I played I was three years old and it was Mario Party 3, and then right from there, GoldenEye and then Halo and the rest was history."

For him, time spent at Shenanigans is more than just work.

"My favorite thing about a cyber cafe is that you get to get with all your friends," Villarreal said. "And the camaraderie, when you hit a round or something, celebrating with them, is irreplaceable."

Shenanigans offers both esports and tabletop gaming, with custom-built gaming PC set-ups available for play at hourly, daily and monthly rates. They also hold competitions including a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate series. Compeition aside, Torres says a lot of gamers also come to play just for fun and the sense of community.

"I like to compare it to a bar," Torres said. "You can be at home and drink at home, but a lot of people would rather be social, at a bar, spending time drinking with your friends, meeting new people. Same thing. You can game at home, but we like to create a sense of community where you can come in, play with your friends, meet people with same interests as you, make friends, socialize and compete."

Torres says Shenanigans opened in April of 2019 and business was slow at first. With time, competitions and word-of-mouth grew business, and right before the pandemic, they saw an exponential increase in visits. As stay home orders were lifted, business began to grow again.

"Our growth since last year has been insane," Villarreal said. "The community itself has been really supportive and the city has been supportive and it's nice they're catching on."

Torres says along with community, gaming esports provide an avenue for nearly everyone to connect and compete.

"One big thing I'm an advocate for is accessibility," Torres said. "Esports is accessible for everybody. It's not like any other sport where there's physical hindrances; we have competitors under 10 years old, female, male, all ages, all races, all creeds come out compete. Almost no physical hindrances; anyone can compete in esports."

More KENS 5 esports business coverage: