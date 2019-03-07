Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

On the latest episode of the Big Fun Pod, KENS 5 sports anchor/reporter Evan Closky joins Jackson Floyd and Cameron Songer to break down what's been a wild start to the NBA free agency period.

In the midst of teams making big home run swings, the San Antonio Spurs have made a smaller splash in the last few days, completing the 15-man roster by bringing back small forward Rudy Gay and signing free agent DeMarre Carroll. The pod discusses the Silver and Black's standing within the Western Conference, as well as who could emerge as the early title favorites after the league-wide shakeup.

The pod then turns to the NBA Summer League, where flashy young Spurs such as Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson are getting a chance to shine. But will that success translate to more playing time on a Spurs team notorious for playing the waiting game with their rookies and second-year players?

And finally, the pod gets "batty" when discussing the non-problem of tampering in the free agency period; and, most importantly, who has the best hair on the Spurs?

It's all in the name of "Big Fun" on the latest episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast!