Where do the Spurs go from here? | The Big Fundamental Podcast

The San Antonio Spurs missed the playoffs for the second season in a row, and the team is now at a crossroads.
The pod examines what went right -- and what went wrong -- this season for the Silver and Black. Plus, how should the team shape their roster during the offseason: should DeMar DeRozan be the priority? Will the Spurs let Rudy Gay and Patty Mills -- two of the team's best three-point shooters this season -- walk?
And what's with all the talk about head coach Gregg Popovich retiring now? It's all in the name of Big Fun in today's episode!
