What should Spurs fans expect from newcomer Zach Collins? | The Big Fundamental Podcast

The Big Fundamental Podcast is a San Antonio Spurs podcast from KENS 5, the official TV station of the Spurs.

KENS 5's Big Fundamental Podcast has discussed many of the Spurs' offseason acquisitions, but for our conversation on Zach Collins, we decided to call in an expert. 10 Tampa Bay Sports Director (and former KENS 5 Sports Anchor/BFP regular) Evan Closky joins the Big Fun Pod to dish on Collins, whom Closky covered during his Gonzaga years.

Also, the Ben Simmons rumor doesn't want to go away; with Simmons ready to hold out from 76ers camp, Las Vegas has updated its odds that the controversial young star is traded, with San Antonio ranked as the fifth most likely destination. The pod discusses whether trading for Simmons, given the right cost, would make the Spurs a playoff team.