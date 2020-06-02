SAN ANTONIO —

Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

Big Fundamental Podcast host Jackson Floyd is joined by KENS 5 Sports Anchor Evan Closky as the minutes tick by towards the NBA trade deadline. And while the rest of the league was in a frenzy, the Spurs stayed put. But was it for lack of trying, or are the Silver and Black content to wait until the offseason to figure out to do with a team on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time in more than two decades?

The pod examines the major trades as well as the more head-scratching moves made around the NBA before addressing the rocky start to the Rodeo Road Trip, which continues Thursday against the Portland Trailblazers and the red-hot Damian Lillard. And with the ferocious tear that "Logo Lillard" has been on, has he inserted himself into the MVP conversation?

It's all in the name of Big Fun on this episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen here: