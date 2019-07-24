Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

The Big Fundamental is back! Tim Duncan has rejoined the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach. And that's not the only "fundamental" change the team announced this week.

Joining "Big Fun Pod" hosts Cameron Songer and Jackson Floyd is KENS 5 sports anchor/reporter Vinnie Vinzetta, who offers his opinion on the sweeping changes across the league - including Russell Westbrook's move to the Houston Rockets.

Then, the pod discusses the youth movement in San Antonio and how the Spurs sneakily rebuilt their roster following the departure of the "Big Three."

And as NBA Summer League wraps and the regular season approaches, the pod discusses what's driving them batty, from jersey number swaps to key NBA starters playing in meaningless games.

It's all in the name of "Big Fun" on the latest episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen here: