SAN ANTONIO — Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

It's something we've seen coming for at least the last decade but Spurs great Tim Duncan is officially a Hall of Famer. And of course, being a podcast named after the Big Fundamental himself, the Big Fun Pod had to assemble its own "Big Three" to wax poetic about one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

KENS 5's Jackson Floyd, Tom Petrini, Evan Closky, and David Flores look back on the selection day as well as Duncan's career as a whole, offering their picks for favorite moments as well as trying to put into words what made the Spurs legend one-of-a-kind.

Plus, was this the moment that officially closed the book on the "Big 3" era, or did another player tear out the final pages of that tale years ago? It's all in the name of Big Fun in this week's episode!

Listen here:

RELATED: 'I enjoyed my journey' | Tim Duncan reacts to Hall of Fame induction as tributes pour in

RELATED: Hall of Fame selection puts exclamation point on Tim Duncan's stellar career

RELATED: Commentary: Tim Duncan was a winner who never worried about exciting you along the way