Of course the San Antonio Spurs couldn't end the decade outside of playoff contention! The Silver & Black have clawed their way back into position for a lower seed in the playoffs, mainly behind some stellar play behind their stars LaMarcus Aldridge (40% shooting three-pointers this season) and DeMar DeRozan (who's having a career year in terms of scoring efficiency).

The Big Fun Pod's Jackson Floyd and Cameron Songer examine the Spurs' mini-run to end the decade, as well as the decade as a whole. The pod also takes a look at the players who defined the Spurs over the last 10 years, during which San Antonio was one of the top teams in the NBA.

Finally, the pod talks about the All-Star voting - and one Spur in particular who can't even make it onto the court, much less an All-Star team.

It's all in the name of "Big Fun" on the latest episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen here:

