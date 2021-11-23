The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Spurs' 4-12 start | The Big Fundamental Podcast

Tom Petrini and Jeff Garcia dive into the particulars of the team's rough start on the latest episode of the Big Fun Pod.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are off to a rough 4-12 start to their season, making too many mistakes and not enough threes.

Coach Gregg Popovich and the players have already reached the point in the season where the postgame interviews sound like a broken record, and one they're all growing tired of playing.

Should Devin Vassell start? What about 18-year-old rookie Josh Primo getting more playing time? Is Dejounte Murray a legit candidate for Most Improved Player? How can they turn things around?