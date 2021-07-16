BIG FUN POD: Team USA struggles, Becky backlash, and looming decisions

Following Team USA's two exhibition losses, how much of the criticism is warranted and how much is an overreaction?

SAN ANTONIO — Note: This episode was recorded before Team USA announced Keldon Johnson had been added to the 12-man Olympics roster.

Listen to The Big Fundamental Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, or Podbean.

Fresh off a weekend of exhibition games, Coach Pop and Team USA are taking heat for their two losses against the Nigerian and Australian teams. The Big Fun Pod examines how much of the criticism is warranted and how much is an overreaction.

Plus, the pod discusses the discourse surrounding Becky Hammon's response to being passed over by Portland as well as the way the Trail Blazers treated the longtime Spurs assistant and basketball legend.

And with just two weeks until the draft and 18 days until free agency, are the Silver and Black looking to make a big splash or just dip their toes in the water? The pod looks at the recent rumblings that two up-and-coming stars could be swapped this offseason and potential draft gets for the Spurs.