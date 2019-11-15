SAN ANTONIO — For the first time in the 2019-20 season, the Spurs are below .500. After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the Silver and Black have a 5-6 record. The loss was the team's third in a row and fifth in their last six games.

The struggles come during a time of celebration for San Antonio, as the Spurs officially retired Tony Parker's jersey in a postgame ceremony on Monday. Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and other Spurs icons were on hand, reminding fans of better times as the Spurs lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

On this week's episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast, KENS 5 sports anchor Joe Reinagel and digital producer Cameron Songer talk about the problems facing this year's version of the Spurs. We break down the most recent games and how the Spurs can improve. We also talk about what's happening in the rest of the NBA, especially in the loaded Western Conference.

Finally, we look at the future of the San Antonio Spurs amid rumors that another team may be interested in trading for DeMar DeRozan. Be sure to listen until the end, when we examine a few trade possibilities.

It's all in the name of "Big Fun" on the latest episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast! Listen here:

